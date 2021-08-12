West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglary on video; dumped-likely-stolen bike, suitcase

August 12, 2021 8:03 pm
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports tonight:

BUSINESS BURGLARY: Seattle E-bike (4517 California SW; WSB sponsor) was burglarized just after 3 o’clock this morning. Security video recorded the burglars smashing a window, grabbing a bike and trying to grab another before bolting:

The bike the burglars stole, manager Alex tells us, was a “BESV TRS1 valued at $6,500.”

It was “locked to a stand that was screwed to the wood platform,” but they still managed to tear it away. If you have any info, the case number is 21-208327.

DUMPED-LIKELY-STOLEN BIKE: Abandoned this week in the 5400 block of 23rd SW:

If you recognize it, let us know and we’ll connect you with the finder.

DUMPED-LIKELY-STOLEN LUGGAGE: In this case too, let us know if you recognize any of this:

The finder says it was ransacked and dumped in an open garden on Glenn Way SW.

6 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglary on video; dumped-likely-stolen bike, suitcase"

  • waikikigirl August 12, 2021 (8:10 pm)
    I know you’ve said that these bike thefts are for the thieves … to get from here to there but geez they can’t all be used for get away bikes. Are they selling them or what?

    • WSB August 12, 2021 (8:44 pm)
      That’s what police have said are often the reason for thefts – from yards, etc. – but I’d imagine that the theft of a high-end bicycle in a store burglary would tend to transcend that….

  • High Point August 12, 2021 (8:47 pm)
    At least the one kid was thoughtful/thoughtless enough to leave their fingerprints on the windowsill.

  • Tracey August 12, 2021 (8:57 pm)
    Could this be the luggage mentioned in the post on August 7th?  I also remember a post about a car being loaded with luggage to take a kid to college?

  • Jay August 12, 2021 (9:06 pm)
    Perhaps the luggage and camping item are from the WS Crime Watch post of 08/10(where that guy broke into the garage and stole a bunch of items from a packed car)?

  • Garage Break In August 12, 2021 (9:11 pm)
    Could the dumped suitcase be a part of the story you ran the other day?  Their garage was broken into with hiking, camping gear & suitcases packed for their daughter to go to college? Maybe not but just a thought.

