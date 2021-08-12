WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglary on video; dumped-likely-stolen bike, suitcase

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports tonight:

BUSINESS BURGLARY: Seattle E-bike (4517 California SW; WSB sponsor) was burglarized just after 3 o’clock this morning. Security video recorded the burglars smashing a window, grabbing a bike and trying to grab another before bolting:

The bike the burglars stole, manager Alex tells us, was a “BESV TRS1 valued at $6,500.”

It was “locked to a stand that was screwed to the wood platform,” but they still managed to tear it away. If you have any info, the case number is 21-208327.

DUMPED-LIKELY-STOLEN BIKE: Abandoned this week in the 5400 block of 23rd SW:

If you recognize it, let us know and we’ll connect you with the finder.

DUMPED-LIKELY-STOLEN LUGGAGE: In this case too, let us know if you recognize any of this:

The finder says it was ransacked and dumped in an open garden on Glenn Way SW.