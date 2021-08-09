WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Alki incident might not have been a shooting; threat arrest

Three West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

ALKI SHOOTING MIGHT NOT HAVE BEEN A SHOOTING: Seattle Police have released additional details on the Saturday night incident reported here, and they might explain why officers couldn’t find any evidence of gunfire, as noted in our coverage. Here’s the SPD narrative:

On 08-07-2021 at 2347 hours, officers responded to an unknown call, in the 6100 block of SW Admiral Way. Additional information came in that a male victim was shot in the face. Officers arrived to find the victim’s vehicle had collided with two parked vehicles. The victim was located inside a nearby residence, where he had summoned assistance. The victim reported that an unknown male on a motorcycle had shot him in the face, but he could not provide further information. Seattle Fire treated the victim on scene and transported him to Harborview Medical Center, with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers attempted to locate a shooting scene, with negative results. After being examined at HMC, doctors believe the facial wound was more consistent with being stabbed (no exit wound and no projectile located).

THREAT ARREST: Police say this happened around 8:18 pm Sunday:

officers responded to a Threat Call in the area of Fauntleroy Wy Sw/ Sw Graham St. The suspect threatened to kill the victim, while yelling racial slurs. The victim felt that the suspect targeted him because of his race. Officers located the suspect in the area. The victim positively identified him as the suspect. The suspect was placed into custody and booked into King County Jail.

The jail-register website has just completely changed format so we’re not able to deduce who the suspect might be an what their status is, but will see what we can find out tomorrow.