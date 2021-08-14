West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Alki gunfire

August 14, 2021 10:23 am
After reporting “two .40 cal handgun shots recorded at (2700 block 59th Avenue SW)” around 3 am, Edd “went outside this morning and (found) two shell casings on the ground.” He sent us photos of both; you can see one above. He had called police at the time, didn’t see anyone respond, but after calling them again about the casings this morning, he says the officer who responded to collect them as evidence said he was the original responder. No injury calls to that area overnight.

  • Craig August 14, 2021 (10:49 am)
    Jeez. Can’t get my mind around people shooting in public places – so much risk. Hits harder when the address is thought of as Alki Elementary, or Whale Tale Park. 

