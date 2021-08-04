WEATHER: Misty morning views, and rain possibly on the way

(Photo sent anonymously from south of Alki Point)

Thanks for the photos! Fog on the water this morning hinted at what might be on the way – rain.

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

The sky cleared up today, and sunshine’s in the forecast for tomorrow too, but what the National Weather Service calls “a weak front” arrives tomorrow night, with a chance of rain persisting through the weekend.

(Photo by Gene Pavola)

Not only has it been drier than usual – we’ve had many days with warmer-than-normal temperatures, too, like today, with 88 for a high, nine degrees above usual.