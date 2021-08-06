VACCINATION: 2 opportunities today and tomorrow

If you’re not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 but are eligible – here’s a quick mention of two opportunities we just found out about, today and tomorrow. 4-6 pm today, vaccinations are available as part of the High Point Healthy Families health fair at Neighborhood House (6400 Sylvan Way SW), on the basketball courts. Tomorrow, 1-5 pm, vaccinations are available during the first-ever Low Rider Block Party on 17th SW between Roxbury and Delridge. All are welcome at both events.