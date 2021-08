Just in case you heard the sirens/saw the lights – there were two short-lived water-rescue responses off West Seattle shores tonight. First one was around quarter to 8, off the 1100 block of Alki Avenue SW, initially reported as a paddleboarder possibly in trouble; second one was at about 8:30, off the 3500 block of Beach Drive SW, initially reported as a person on a raft possibly in distress. Both responses were canceled within minutes.