TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes and weekend alerts

6:07 AM: Good morning. Cloudy, cooler forecast for today.

ROAD WORK

(Metro photo, 26th south of Barton)

26th SW– Northbound closure continues between Roxbury and Barton. (P.S. The King County-led portion of the RapidRide H Line preparations will also bring some major work to White Center starting next week – details here.)

Delridge project – Pending the weekly update later today, here’s the current plan.

WEEKEND ALERTS

Highland Park Way/West Marginal intersection – This project continues with Saturday and Sunday work scheduled for 3 am-1 pm both days.

SW Alaska – Work this weekend and next week, announced by SDOT:

As part of Reconnect West Seattle and following our recent paving work on SW Alaska St, crews will be applying new pavement markings, including red lanes and “bus only” markings on the existing bus lanes. Red bus lanes help to improve compliance with bus-only restrictions and keep buses moving. Here is what is planned: This weekend, August 21 and 22, SDOT crews will be updating the bus lane signs and remarking lane striping.The red bus lane material and the green cross bike markings will be installed starting the evening of the 24th and will last approximately 2-3 nights. Efforts will be in place to minimize traffic disruption. Most work will be happening at night. Drivers might be asked to hold for a short time while staging equipment or directed to shift lanes around the work area.

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules – except for the 26th rerouting. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations.

For ferries and water taxis, regular schedule. Watch @wsferries for updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

515th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – No camera for a few weeks (explained here)

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed will tell you. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.