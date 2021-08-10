TONIGHT: Meet Seattle Lutheran High School’s new volleyball coach

Seattle Lutheran High School invites you to meet the Saints’ new volleyball coach tonight. Here’s the announcement:

Saints Athletics is pleased to announce our new volleyball head coach for the 2021-2022 season, Dylan Lavis.

Coach Lavis grew up playing the game on the beaches of California. He is a former high school and college volleyball player. He has coached high school and club volleyball, as well as played professionally in Europe. He is a graduate of Humboldt State with a degree in Business Administration.

Coach Lavis lives in West Seattle and is excited to be at Seattle Lutheran, and he hopes to be able to build a strong program at Seattle Lutheran High School with a love and excitement for the game.

There will be a Meet & Greet for Coach Lavis on Tuesday (tonight), from 6:00 – 7:00 pm, in the Seattle Lutheran gymnasium. We invite the West Seattle community to welcome Coach Lavis and his fiancée Saraya to our Saints community.