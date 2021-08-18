THURSDAY: Benefit concert for Community School of West Seattle

In case you haven’t seen this in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – tomorrow night you have the chance to help a local nonprofit school while enjoying an outdoor family-music concert. Dani & the Bee are performing as a fundraiser Thursday night (August 19th) for the Community School of West Seattle. The concert is at 6 pm in White Center Heights Park (7th SW and SW 102nd). It’s free to attend but “donations are greatly appreciated,” says CSWS board president Whitney Young. You can donate/RSVP by going here..
