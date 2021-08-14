STONE COTTAGE MOVE: Extra day to bid on being part of it; plus, see the schedule for the big night

(WSB photo)

If you’ve been considering bidding to be part of the historic Stone Cottage‘s move next week (late Tuesday/early Wednesday), you have extra time. The group that’s been working to preserve it, Save The Stone Cottage, has an update. They’ve also announced the timeline for the move. First, the auction reminder:

The stone-studded cottage at 1123 Harbor Ave SW has been a beloved and legendary landmark in West Seattle for 90 years. Threatened with demolition, the Stone Cottage has been saved by the community, and is going to be moved into storage the night of August 17. The Save the Stone Cottage has extended the bidding deadline of the ‘First Mile’ Auction another 24 hours. This Auction offers fans of the Stone Cottage the opportunity to bid on five separate packages that epitomize moving the Stone Cottage: Lead the Move — Ride in the Pilot Car

Launch the Convoy — Push The Blast-Off Button

Backseat Driver — Ride in the Moving Rig

Shadow the Convoy — Ride in the Sweeper Car

Wave-in the Convoy — Finish Line Checkered Flag Prefer sleeping during the midnight move? Consider a ‘Buy The Mile’ per-foot donation for the haul route. With this extension, the Save the Stone Cottage ‘First Mile’ Auction website will remain open for bids through 4 pm on Sunday, August 15. Highest bid winners will be notified of their status and specific move details beginning at 6 pm Sunday, August 15. Visit The ‘First Mile’ Auction site to bid and start the fun. The ‘First Mile’ Auction site is hosted by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society and we are grateful for its auction expertise. Save the Stone Cottage LLC has raised more than $82,000 of the $110,000 donation goal to execute a phased plan to rescue, relocate and restore the Stone Cottage. Donations are still being accepted through the website savethestonecottage.org and a GoFundMe charity account. The Southwest Seattle Historical Society, a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization, is serving as the fiscal sponsor of the Save the Stone Cottage Project. We appreciate its steadfast participation.

Now, here’s what you need to know if you’re planning on watching Tuesday night – first, the schedule:

Approximately 8 p.m.: Nickel Bros’ crew will maneuver the Stone Cottage from wooden cribbing piles onto oversized dollies, and connect them to the semi-truck. 11:30 p.m.: Special remarks by VIP’s at the Information area, 11:55 p.m.: VIP’s lead a countdown, then the ‘Big Go Button’ is pressed by the Save the Stone Cottage auction winner. Lights and fog will erupt from the Stone Cottage. 11:59 p.m.: Drivers and riders enter their convoy vehicles: Nickel Bros Truck Cab, Pilot Car, and Sweeper Car 12:05 a.m.: Nickel Bros truck pulls the Stone Cottage into the Harbor Avenue SW roadway and gets in line between the Pilot Car and the Sweeper Car. 12:15 a.m.: Stone Cottage convoy heads south on Harbor Avenue SW at parade speed – approx 5mph. The rolling convoy may stop to let vehicular traffic from cross street through. By 1 a.m.: Nickel Bros truck pulls the Stone Cottage through the SW Florida Street gates while the Pilot Car and Sweeper Car turn around and head back to the starting point. By 2 a.m.: Nickel Bros crew will have the Stone Cottage securely parked onto wooden piers in the Port of Seattle storage lot.

Some things you need to know regarding the route:

No public will be allowed in or near the Nickeros. Stone Cottage work crew area on the west side of Harbor Ave at Maryland Place. No public will be allowed within the driving roadway during the move. No Parking will be allowed on the east side of Harbor Ave SW between the Don Armeni boat launch entrance and SW Florida Street. SDOT and SPD are responsible for maintaining one-way vehicular flow along eastern side of Harbor Avenue SW during the move. . Sidewalks along Harbor Avenue SW will provide great elevated viewing opportunities.

Two and a half years have passed since we first reported on local preservationists’ campaign to save the quirky little house after its site was bought by a developer.