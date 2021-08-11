West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ in 3200 block SW Avalon Way – unfounded

August 11, 2021 2:46 pm
2:46 PM: A big Seattle Fire Department response is headed for the 3200 block of SW Avalon Way. The dispatch is “a report of a fire on the fifth floor.” Updates to come.

2:52 PM: Arriving crews say nothing’s visible, so they’re “investigating.” Avoid Avalon in that area as it’s being blocked – between Genesee and 35th – by/for the response.

2:56 PM: They’re not finding anything – apparently a work crew’s “dust” was mistaken for smoke – so most responding units are being dismissed.

3:10 PM: Call closed, so Avalon should be getting back to normal.

