Sahra’s Family Day Care: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we welcome a new sponsor, Khadra Mohamud, who operates Sahra’s Family Day Care Center at 21st and Barton.

New WSB sponsors have the opportunity to tell you about what they offer. Currently Khadra has six openings available . She accepts children from infants up to age 8 and is open from 6 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday.

Khadra says, “I have a natural way with children. Children gravitate to my empathetic nature. I find it easy and fun to care for children. My clients often say I’m clean, attentive and caring. My kind nature and willingness to help is what makes my clients come back. The security and safety they feel allows them to go to work in peace.” Khadra is a Seattle Udniversity graduate who likes to hike and explore the outdoors. Her day-care home is licensed and bonded.

If you are interested in an opening at Sahra’s Family Day Care, she asks that you use the form on her website or give her a call at 206-235-6844,

We thank Sahra’s Family Day Care Center for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.