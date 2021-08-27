ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes and weekend alerts

6:05 AM: Good morning! Mixed forecast today.

ROAD WORK

26th SW & beyond – Northbound 26th SW closure continues between Roxbury and Barton.

Delridge project – Pending the weekly update later today, here’s the latest.

Beach Drive – More scheduled tree trimming for utility lines, 5900-6500 blocks.

Weekend alert #1 – Highland Park Way/West Marginal intersection work continues Saturday/Sunday mornings/early afternoons.

Weekend alert #2 – Junction work announced by SDOT:

Concrete paving will begin this weekend on 44th Ave SW and SW Edmunds St Starting as early as this weekend, we will be updating sidewalks and ramps along 44th Ave and SW Edmunds. This work is expected to be completed during the weekend but may extend throughout the week. Please go slow when driving in the area. Watch for people biking and walking, follow signs, and expect delays as traffic will be shifted around the work area.

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules – except for the rerouting in RapidRise H Line work zones. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations.

For ferries and water taxis, regular schedule. Watch @wsferries for updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

522nd morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – No camera for a few weeks (explained here)

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed will tell you. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.