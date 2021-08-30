ROAD-WORK ALERT: Paving early Tuesday at Highland Park Way/West Marginal intersection

2 PM: ust in from SDOT:

This past weekend, we completed most of the work at the West Marginal Way and Highland Park Way intersection. The final work at this intersection starting early Tuesday AM as we repave two lanes of westbound Highland Park Way.

Starting at 1 a.m. (Tuesday, Aug.31), we are repaving two westbound lanes on Highland Park Way at the West Marginal Way intersection.

We will leave one westbound lane open for people driving while we pave both lanes. As soon as one lane is done and the pavement is cooled, we will open it up to people driving at start work on the second lane. Work will begin around 1 a.m. tonight and is estimated to be done by 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.