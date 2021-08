5:25 PM: Thanks for the tips. A “bang” was heard and then the power went out – we’re getting reports so far from the South Delridge area.

5:29 PM: A caller says there’s a wire down in trees by Delridge and Kenyon. The City Light map says more than 200 customers are out.

6:05 PM:The signal at 17th/Roxbury is out. Remember that a nonworking signal means an all-ways stop.