UPDATE: Police, fire response for shooting victim in Alki

11:55 PM: Police and fire are going to 61st/Admiral for a report of a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound. No word yet on circumstances. The victim is being assessed at a home. Updates to come.

12:08 AM: They’re still trying to figure out exactly where this happened, officers are telling dispatch.

12:13 AM: The victim is being taken to Harborview. Initial assessment over emergency radio described him as “conscious and alert” with a bullet wound near an eye.

12:19 AM: Police say they were told “the shooter was on a motorcycle.”

12:25 AM: They’re blocking off Admiral between 61st and 62nd, as well as 62nd itself, while they investigate. They’ve reported finding two “victim vehicles” on 62nd, possibly indicating bullet damage.

12:55 AM: No further updates so far. More info should be forthcoming from SPD once a report is filed later this morning.