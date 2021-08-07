West Seattle, Washington

08 Sunday

UPDATE: Police, fire response for shooting victim in Alki

August 7, 2021 11:55 pm
|      11 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news

11:55 PM: Police and fire are going to 61st/Admiral for a report of a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound. No word yet on circumstances. The victim is being assessed at a home. Updates to come.

12:08 AM: They’re still trying to figure out exactly where this happened, officers are telling dispatch.

12:13 AM: The victim is being taken to Harborview. Initial assessment over emergency radio described him as “conscious and alert” with a bullet wound near an eye.

12:19 AM: Police say they were told “the shooter was on a motorcycle.”

12:25 AM: They’re blocking off Admiral between 61st and 62nd, as well as 62nd itself, while they investigate. They’ve reported finding two “victim vehicles” on 62nd, possibly indicating bullet damage.

12:55 AM: No further updates so far. More info should be forthcoming from SPD once a report is filed later this morning.

11 Replies to "UPDATE: Police, fire response for shooting victim in Alki"

  • Cp August 7, 2021 (11:57 pm)
    Saw 2 SPD fly down Charlestown at a very high rate of speed. Not complaining.

  • Kat August 8, 2021 (12:06 am)
    How many times has there been gun activity down at Alki recently?? I was wondering what all those sirens were. I hope the victim is okay.

    • WSB August 8, 2021 (12:11 am)
      We don’t know anything about the circumstances yet. The victim was reported “conscious and alert.”

    • Rhonda August 8, 2021 (12:23 am)
      There’s a lot of violent confrontations between intoxicated young people on a regular basis on summer nights at Alki, especially on weekends. It’s nothing new and you almost never hear about it unless a weapon-related injury is involved.

    • Alki 2.0 August 8, 2021 (12:23 am)
      @Kat, too many! We’ve lived here for 14 years and the past 2-3 years feel like there’s been more violent crime than others. We chose to live in Alki for the same reasons people like to visit it, but the increase in car racing, violence and explosives feels like we’re in a neighborhood that is out of control. 

  • LN August 8, 2021 (12:15 am)
    Sigh, another shooting in Alki. Hope the victim comes through okay. 

  • J August 8, 2021 (12:22 am)
    It’s really a shame how such a nice neighborhood has more and more gun violence every year. We need more police down at the beach, especially at night. This is getting ridiculous. 

  • Neighbor August 8, 2021 (12:29 am)
    I hope the shooting victim will be okay.  Want to say “Thank you” to westseattleblog.  I heard sirens at 11:57 and checked your blog and saw you’d already reported.  I think the recent murder was late June.  This is so sad.  

    • WSB August 8, 2021 (12:59 am)
      I’m looking up the archive stories from earlier this year and will add links.

  • Pam August 8, 2021 (12:34 am)
    Heard very loud screeching tires at 11:45 pm on Admiral near 62nd. Then a very loud crash. Then emergency vehicles arrived about 10 minutes later.

  • justWantToSleep August 8, 2021 (12:48 am)
    Please please put a police station here. I don’t understand why there are so many shootings. And those vehicles racing the street with the intentionally loud exhaust. What is this for? Formula One?

