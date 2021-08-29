PANDEMIC UPDATES: Weekly check-in #8, 8/29/2021

Here’s our weekly roundup of local pandemic updates, starting with the newest local numbers.

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS AS OF FRIDAY:

133,647 people have tested positive – 4,486 more than a week ago (4,757 in West Seattle, up 176)

7,289 people have been hospitalized – 177 more than a week ago (222 from West Seattle, up 6)

1,753 people have died – 30 more than a week ago (69 in West Seattle, up 2)

VACCINATION RATE:

77.3% of King County residents 12+ have completed their vaccine series (up .5% in the past week)

By West Seattle zip code:

98106 – 79.8%

98116 – 85.7%

98126 – 75%

98136 – 86.7%

98146 – 74.2%

(More COVID-related King County stats here)

PANDEMIC NEWS

Back to school – Classes resume, in-person, this week and next. Seattle Public Schools told families in a Friday letter that some activities will be paused and some meetings will be held remotely at least through the end of October.

Pfizer vaccine gets full approval – COVID vaccines have been administered under an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA; now the Pfizer vaccine is the first to get full approval (for ages 16 and up – full approval for younger recipients is continuing). With the approval, the vaccine now has a name, according to the FDA news release – Comirnaty (pronounced like “community”).

State health officials’ briefing – Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah and other top state health officials gave a pandemic briefing last Wednesday; you can watch it here.

NEED TO GET TESTED IN WEST SEATTLE?

The UW Medicine testing service at the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) continues to operate; you can make an appointment here, though readers report walk-ups have been accepted. Meantime, the Curative testing kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) is also still operating. In addition, both West Seattle Walgreens stores are offering drive-up testing (35th/Morgan and 16th/Roxbury) – more info here.

NOT VACCINATED YET?

Go here to see where you can change that. Local pop-up in the week ahead: Tuesday night 6-8 pm during Created Commons at Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW, north of the P-patch).