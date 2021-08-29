West Seattle, Washington

30 Monday

65℉

PANDEMIC UPDATES: Weekly check-in #8, 8/29/2021

August 29, 2021 11:56 pm
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

Here’s our weekly roundup of local pandemic updates, starting with the newest local numbers.

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS AS OF FRIDAY:

133,647 people have tested positive – 4,486 more than a week ago (4,757 in West Seattle, up 176)
7,289 people have been hospitalized – 177 more than a week ago (222 from West Seattle, up 6)
1,753 people have died – 30 more than a week ago (69 in West Seattle, up 2)

VACCINATION RATE:

77.3% of King County residents 12+ have completed their vaccine series (up .5% in the past week)

By West Seattle zip code:
98106 – 79.8%
98116 – 85.7%
98126 – 75%
98136 – 86.7%
98146 – 74.2%

(More COVID-related King County stats here)

PANDEMIC NEWS

Back to school – Classes resume, in-person, this week and next. Seattle Public Schools told families in a Friday letter that some activities will be paused and some meetings will be held remotely at least through the end of October.

Pfizer vaccine gets full approval – COVID vaccines have been administered under an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA; now the Pfizer vaccine is the first to get full approval (for ages 16 and up – full approval for younger recipients is continuing). With the approval, the vaccine now has a name, according to the FDA news release – Comirnaty (pronounced like “community”).

State health officials’ briefing – Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah and other top state health officials gave a pandemic briefing last Wednesday; you can watch it here.

NEED TO GET TESTED IN WEST SEATTLE?

The UW Medicine testing service at the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) continues to operate; you can make an appointment here, though readers report walk-ups have been accepted. Meantime, the Curative testing kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) is also still operating. In addition, both West Seattle Walgreens stores are offering drive-up testing (35th/Morgan and 16th/Roxbury) – more info here.

NOT VACCINATED YET?

Go here to see where you can change that. Local pop-up in the week ahead: Tuesday night 6-8 pm during Created Commons at Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW, north of the P-patch).

Share This

8 Replies to "PANDEMIC UPDATES: Weekly check-in #8, 8/29/2021"

  • anonyme August 30, 2021 (7:55 am)
    Reply

    The indoor mask mandate is not being followed or enforced, at least not at the Junction QFC.  I went in yesterday morning and within two minutes had seen 5 people without masks.  I approached the store manager to ask why the mandate was not being followed.  He literally threw up his hands and said “what am I supposed to do?”.  He himself was wearing his mask below his nose, which I’m also seeing a lot of these days.  On Metro, people often get on without a mask and then may or may not put one on after they’ve settled in their seats.  If they happen to be infected, the entire bus is contaminated by that time.   I understand that people are tired, but the virus doesn’t give a crap about our personal feelings.  It is perfectly willing to exploit them.

  • Still masking, for a friend August 30, 2021 (8:56 am)
    Reply

    177 people hospitalized just this last week, in King County?

    • Smittytheclown August 30, 2021 (9:16 am)
      Reply

      Down from 196 the week prior.  A slight improvement.  Coupled with the case rate sticking around ~4,500 the last three weeks, it appears this may be the peak.  Seeing the same trend nationally.  Schools returning will test that.  Should be interesting to see if cases rise as a result.

      • ws rocks! August 30, 2021 (2:03 pm)
        Reply

        Not the peak yet. The IHME predicts Washington cases to continue to rise into the end of November. covid19.healthdata.org 

  • Sam August 30, 2021 (9:11 am)
    Reply

    What does “being hospitalized” mean?

    • Westwood August 30, 2021 (11:10 am)
      Reply

      Gonna hazard a guess here, but I think it means “being admitted to a hospital as a patient”. 

      • Sam August 30, 2021 (1:53 pm)
        Reply

        I wasn’t sure if it includes people going to ER but being discharged, or just people assigned to a bed in a hospital.

        • WSB August 30, 2021 (3:56 pm)
          Reply

          We asked Public Health. Their response: “A ‘hospitalization’ means someone was admitted for in-patient care, related to COVID-19. A visit to the emergency department where someone is discharged would not count.”

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.