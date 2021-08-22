PANDEMIC UPDATES: Weekly check-in #7, 8/22/2021

Here’s our weekly roundup of local pandemic updates, starting with the newest local numbers.

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS AS OF FRIDAY:

129,161 people have tested positive – 4,209 more than a week ago (4,581 in West Seattle, up 165)

7,112 people have been hospitalized – 196 more than a week ago (216 from West Seattle, up 7)

1,723 people have died – 18 more than a week ago (67 in West Seattle, up 1)

VACCINATION RATE:

76.8% of King County residents 12+ have completed their vaccine series (up .6% in the past week)

By West Seattle zip code:

98106 – 79.2%

98116 – 85.2%

98126 – 74.5%

98136 – 86.4%

98146 – 73.5%

(More COVID-related King County stats here)

PANDEMIC NEWS

Statewide mask mandate starts tomorrow – Face coverings are required statewide in indoor public settings starting tomorrow, as announced Wednesday. Details of the order are here, including some exceptions.

Statewide situation report – Read about it here. The key points:

*Estimates of statewide transmission have continued the sharp increase noted in the previous situation report.

*COVID-19 prevalence has nearly quadrupled between July 8 and August 6.

*Hospitalizations are at an all-time high.

*Vaccination continues to prevent serious illness.

*Immunity trends saw modest increases.

*Case rates increased sharply in most Washington counties.

*Delta variant is now dominant.

Seattle Public Schools health/safety agreement – With the September 1st start of school fast approaching, Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association reached a tentative agreement on health/safety matters. Here’s the district’s announcement.

WHERE TO GET TESTED IN WEST SEATTLE

The UW Medicine testing service at the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) continues to operate; you can make an appointment here, though readers report walk-ups have been accepted. Meantime, the Curative testing kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) is also till operating. In addition, both West Seattle Walgreens stores are offering drive-up testing (35th/Morgan and 16th/Roxbury) – more info here.

NOT VACCINATED YET?

Go here to see where you can change that. Nearby pop-ups in the week ahead include 1-6 pm Wednesday (August 25th) at White Center Library (1409 SW 107th) and next Sunday (times TBA) during the Created Commons event in Westcrest Park.