PANDEMIC UPDATES: Weekly check-in #6, 8/15/2021

Here’s our weekly roundup of local pandemic updates, starting with the newest local numbers.

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS AS OF FRIDAY:

124,952 people have tested positive – 4,398 more than a week ago (4,416 in West Seattle, up 181)

6,916 people have been hospitalized – 142 more than a week ago (209 from West Seattle, up 4)

1,705 people have died – 17 more than a week ago (66 in West Seattle, up 1)

VACCINATION RATE:

76.2% of King County residents 12+ have completed their vaccine series (up .5% in the past week)

By West Seattle zip code:

98106 – 78.7%

98116 – 84.5%

98126 – 73.9%

98136 – 85.9%

98146 – 72.8%

(More COVID-related King County stats here)

PANDEMIC NEWS

Statewide situation – Here’s the big picture: “Prevalence is approaching levels last seen in the winter 2020 surge,” state health officials report.

Booster for some immunocompromised people: The state Health Department said this weekend that some people should get a third shot if they were vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna. Here’s the list of situations to which this applies, from the CDC website:

-Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood -Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system -Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system -Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome) -Advanced or untreated HIV infection -Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Vaccine mandates: In case you missed it, these were announced this past week for many state, city, and county employees.

WHERE TO GET TESTED IN WEST SEATTLE

The UW Medicine testing service at the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) continues to operate; you might have to wait a few days, though – the booking site shows, for example, that Monday and Tuesday slots are all booked. Meantime, the Curative testing kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) is also till operating. In addition, both West Seattle Walgreens stores are offering drive-up testing (35th/Morgan and 16th/Roxbury) – more info here.

NOT VACCINATED YET?

Go here to see where you can change that.