PANDEMIC UPDATES: Weekly check-in #5, 8/8/2021

Sunday night brings our weekly roundup of local pandemic updates. First, the newest local numbers.

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS AS OF FRIDAY:

116,837 people have tested positive – 3,717 more than a week ago (4,235 in West Seattle, up 163)

6,774 people have been hospitalized – 88 more than a week ago (205 in West Seattle, up 3)

1,688 people have died – 6 more than a week ago (65* in West Seattle, down 2 [*data adjustment])

VACCINATION RATE:

75.7% of King County residents 12+ have completed their vaccine series (up .6% in the past week)

By West Seattle zip code:

98106 – 78.1%

98116 – 84.2%

98126 – 73.5%

98136 – 85.5%

98146 – 72.2%

(More COVID-related King County stats here)

PANDEMIC NEWS

King County briefing: Last Thursday, King County Public Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin gave another pandemic briefing. Watch it here:

The virus variant known as Delta is fueling the surge, he said, and there’s “a clear trend that hospitalizations are rising” – and the average age of those requiring hospitalization has dropped 10 years since January. Public Health also published this explanatory article with more information about Delta. Meantime. in response to a question, Dr. Duchin said no further restrictions/recommendations are being contemplated right now, but the “everybody wear a mask indoors” recommendation continues.

Governor’s announcement tomorrow: On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee will be at Kaiser Permanente‘s Capitol Hill medical center at 1 pm “to announce new efforts to increase COVID vaccinations in Washington state. The governor will be joined by local elected leaders and health officials to discuss more efforts to increase COVID vaccinations.” This will be streamed on TVW.

Lessons learned from outbreaks: Public Health reports here on three outbreaks and what can be learned from them.

WHERE TO GET TESTED IN WEST SEATTLE

The UW Medicine testing service at the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) continues to operate; you might not be able to get same-day testing, though – the booking site shows, for example, that Monday slots are all booked. Meantime, the Curative testing kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) is also till operating. In addition, both West Seattle Walgreens stores are offering drive-up testing (35th/Morgan and 16th/Roxbury) – more info here.

NOT VACCINATED YET?

Go here to see where you can change that.