PANDEMIC UPDATES: Weekly check-in #4, 8/1/2021

Every Sunday night, we’re publishing weekly pandemic updates. Tonight, the fourth one. First, the newest local numbers.

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS AS OF FRIDAY:

116,837 people have tested positive – 1,358 more than a week ago (4,072 in West Seattle, up 53)

6,686 people have been hospitalized – 46 more than a week ago (202 in West Seattle, up 1)

1,682 people have died – 2 fewer than a week ago* (67 in West Seattle, unchanged) *data adjustment

VACCINATION RATE:

75.1% of King County residents 12+ have completed their vaccine series (up .6% in the past week)

By West Seattle zip code:

98106 – 77.6%

98116 – 84%

98126 – 73.2%

98136 – 85.2%

98146 – 71.7%

(More COVID-related King County stats here)

THE WEEK’S HEADLINES

Briefing: On Friday, King County Public Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin gave another pandemic briefing. Watch it here:

While the increase in cases and hospitalizations is concerning, he said, it was good news that (as the stats show above) King County had no COVID-19 deaths in the preceding week.

Masks: Earlier in the week, Dr. Duchin and other health officers from around Puget Sound issued a joint statement strongly recommending that everyone wear them in indoor public spaces. Some West Seattle coffee shops, restaurants, and supermarkets have reinstated mask requirements, as we reported Thursday.

Testing availability: Though the city announced this week that it’s getting out of the testing business, the UW Medicine testing service at the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) continues to operate.

When to get tested: Here’s a refresher.

NOT VACCINATED YET?

Go here to see where you can change that.