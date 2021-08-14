West Seattle, Washington

15 Sunday

OUTAGE: Some parts of West Seattle report CenturyLink trouble

August 14, 2021 9:04 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news | West Seattle online

Internet-service outages are generally not as simple to quantify as oh, say, power and water, but we’ll mention them here when there are reports from multiple areas. Molly said CenturyLink is out atop Genesee Hill and that it appeared to be a wider outage; she’s had trouble getting through to CL by phone. The crowdsourced site DownDetector shows trouble, and we checked around on Twitter; others who say it’s out for them are in areas from Admiral to Lincoln Park. (We’re just east of LP and ours is fine.) Anyone else?

6 Replies to "OUTAGE: Some parts of West Seattle report CenturyLink trouble"

  • sam August 14, 2021 (9:09 pm)
    Reply

    I was using google DNS 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4. Swapping 8.8.8.8 with 1.1.1.1 fixes the issue

  • EricL August 14, 2021 (9:15 pm)
    Reply

    I’ve had success switching to cloudflare dns 1.1.1.1 instead of google DNS.  Was down on alki.

  • Seaview Neighor August 14, 2021 (9:18 pm)
    Reply

    Ours has been out since Thursday. Not sure if it is related. They have to send a new modem …annoying 

  • riverview August 14, 2021 (9:22 pm)
    Reply

    In Riverview and CL internet is still up and running.

  • John August 14, 2021 (9:26 pm)
    Reply

    Just got home and had some weirdness with my CenturyLink connections, but rebooting my router/wireless seemed to fix it.

  • ada August 14, 2021 (9:40 pm)
    Reply

    In Arbor Heights. Just came back after a 3 hour or so outage

