On eve of Sound Transit realignment vote, West Seattle SkyLink launches petition drive for gondola consideration

August 4, 2021 8:30 pm
Tomorrow afternoon, as previewed here, the Sound Transit Board is expected to adopt a realignment plan – potentially delaying West Seattle light rail. Supporters of a transit alternative – a gondola system – have been trying to convince ST to seriously consider it as an alternative for the West Seattle spur of the system. They say a gondola line, which they call West Seattle SkyLink, could be built faster and cheaper than light rail between SODO and The Junction. So now they’re collecting signatures on an online petition with this request:

We ask Sound Transit to immediately commission gondola experts to conduct a technical engineering study on using a gondola as the West Seattle connection to the Link light rail spine.

We further ask the Sound Transit Board to use the results of the study to compare the gondola to light rail alternatives in reaching a determination on the best way to connect West Seattle to Link.

The gondola concept has been discussed for a few years, but the organized campaign under the name West Seattle SkyLink really revved up around the first of the year; we first talked with advocates in January. ST says it considered gondolas (see page 35) while planning ST3; SkyLink supporters think the transit agency should take another look. If you’re interested in signing their petition, see it here.

6 Replies to "On eve of Sound Transit realignment vote, West Seattle SkyLink launches petition drive for gondola consideration"

  • Joe Z August 4, 2021 (8:50 pm)
    After the vote tomorrow the West Seattle light rail spur will be fully funded and ready to move forward. Studying the gondola would result in more delays and push the delivery date into the mid-2030s or later. No thanks. 

    • Canton August 4, 2021 (9:14 pm)
      What aspects of the primary lead you to that conclusion? Dow? What issue do you have with looking at any and all alternatives to the island’s transportation problems?

  • Jansen August 4, 2021 (9:09 pm)
    Please NO to this gimmicky Skylink idea. I will fight this joke of a proposal. I already had to throw away a sign in front of my business that was put there without my permission.

  • M.B. August 4, 2021 (9:28 pm)
    Our local transit folks can’t even keep escalators and elevators running at current stations. No way in hell am I risking being stranded midair fir God knows how long when something inevitably goes wrong or breaks.

  • Djet7carn August 4, 2021 (9:34 pm)
    Skylink is a point to point solution, just like the worthless ferry from Alki to downtown. The C line provides much better service at half the price. Light rail is at least part of a system. Regardless, there are better transit solutions than the parochial ST board who apparently have never been east of the cascades and lived or worked in cities with actual mass transit. 

  • DM August 4, 2021 (9:45 pm)
    Are there any examples of gondolas working out as viable public transportation in high density/high traffic areas for  commuters?

