West Seattle, Washington

16 Monday

77℉

NEXT WEEKEND: ‘Flutes in the Forest’ returns

August 15, 2021 6:58 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle parks | WS culture/arts

Twice this summer, local musicians have serenaded Schmitz Park visitors with free “Flutes in the Forest” concerts – the video above is from the second one earlier this month. Next Saturday, you’re invited to the third one. From organizers’ announcement:

The JBC Flute Trio (Jennie Goldberg, Barb Cotton, and Carolyn Hoppe-Denend) will play an hour of flute trios including favorites from concert #1.

Saturday, August 21, 2021 – 2:30 PM

Bring your own chair or blanket. Invite your friends and family! Bring a picnic. Feel free to come and go.

On concert day, you’re advised to enter Schmitz Park from Admiral/Stevens.

Share This

No Replies to "NEXT WEEKEND: 'Flutes in the Forest' returns"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.