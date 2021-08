If you missed the first “Flutes in the Forest” outdoor concert last month – here’s another chance: 4 pm Wednesday (August 4th), Jennie Goldberg and Jaime Cornutt of the West Seattle flute duo Toujaise will be playing at Schmitz Park. Free, bring your own chair/blanket; enter the park from Admiral/Stevens [map] and, the musicians advise, “walk the paved road 300 feet to the sound of flutes in the forest.”