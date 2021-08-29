West Seattle, Washington

MAILBOX ALERT: Westwood Village post office’s drive-up/ride-up mailbox out of service

August 29, 2021 6:31 pm
As seems to happen every few years, the drive-up/ride-up mailbox outside the Westwood Village post office is damaged and out of service. We don’t know when it happened; someone texted us about it a short time ago and we went over for a firsthand look. We’ll be checking with USPS tomorrow. Last two times it sustained major damage, in 2015 and 2018, it was out of service for about four months. Meantime, if you need this kind of mailbox, there’s one outside the post office in The Junction, 4412 California SW.

  • Cp August 29, 2021 (8:42 pm)
    I’ve used these drive up boxes since 1999. Haven’t hit one yet. I’ve followed you since 2005. I don’t recall any drive up issues before or after until around 2015. No issues for at least 15 years and now it’s every few years  🤦‍♂️ Just makes me wonder why.

    • Frog August 30, 2021 (11:21 am)
      The article doesn’t say whether the damage came from being hit by a car, or attempted mail theft, or mere vandalism.

  • Cp August 29, 2021 (8:46 pm)
    People probably remember when someone drove into this building a few years ago.

  • Jon Wright August 29, 2021 (10:22 pm)
    Can we set up a GoFundMe and buy our West Seattle Post Offices a spare drive-up mailbox so we don’t have to wait 4 months for them to get a replacement? 

  • Rocky Raccoon August 30, 2021 (10:10 am)
    Four months? F’ing ridiculous. And we have the gall to label other places s’hole countries!

  • Lola August 30, 2021 (11:36 am)
    I go to this one as well as the West Seattle Post office drop off in the junction on my way home as they have completely removed the one that is for outside in Georgetown.  I asked the other day when they were going to replace it as it has been gone since last year.  She told me they were not going to replace it as someone stole the whole box.  It is getting harder and harder to find Boxes to put our mail in.  And after hours they now have the Post Offices closed up.  Argh!!!!!!

