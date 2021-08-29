MAILBOX ALERT: Westwood Village post office’s drive-up/ride-up mailbox out of service

As seems to happen every few years, the drive-up/ride-up mailbox outside the Westwood Village post office is damaged and out of service. We don’t know when it happened; someone texted us about it a short time ago and we went over for a firsthand look. We’ll be checking with USPS tomorrow. Last two times it sustained major damage, in 2015 and 2018, it was out of service for about four months. Meantime, if you need this kind of mailbox, there’s one outside the post office in The Junction, 4412 California SW.