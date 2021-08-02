Incoming kindergartener? Register if you haven’t already!

Seattle Public Schools registration for kindergarten resumes with today’s reopening of the Admissions Office – you can sign up in person or online. The earlier you sign up your student-to-be, the better, principals have told us, because that enables more-accurate staffing allocation from the start, rather than schools having to scramble for added staffing once the year has begun because more students showed up than expected. The district’s enrollment page has forms and other info. P.S. First day of school for kindergarteners is September 9th; 1st through 12th grade, September 1st.