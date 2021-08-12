West Seattle, Washington

Here’s why Southwest Library is closed today and tomorrow

August 12, 2021 12:01 pm
This information was somewhat buried in the city’s list of “cooling centers”, so we’re mentioning it separately after hearing it’s catching people by surprise: The Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is closed today and Friday because it’s not fully air-conditioned; Seattle Public Library staff have instead been moved so that fully air-conditioned libraries can be open today and tomorrow, including Delridge (5423 Delridge Way SW) and High Point (3411 SW Raymond), as mentioned in our preview list for today. (We’re checking with SPL regarding Saturday plans.)

