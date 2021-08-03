HAPPENING NOW: Night Out 2021 in West Seattle

7:11 PM: It’s Night Out, back after a pandemic break. Biggest party in West Seattle – at least in terms of ground covered! – is in The Junction, where 20+ artists/performers are putting on mini-shows along the sidewalks. We’re just back:
It's #nightout in @wsja and here's Elvis pic.twitter.com/LEDK13tvl1
— West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) August 4, 2021
The Graveyard Girls outside Carmilia's (incl shop owner) pic.twitter.com/qOcH0PzWrr
— West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) August 4, 2021
Naby Camara at KeyBank Plaza (Junction has 20+ performers tonight) pic.twitter.com/niFvgZ4IZM
— West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) August 4, 2021
Juggler Sam David by WS Optix pic.twitter.com/gDKOIOP1C3
— West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) August 4, 2021
The Southwest Precinct represented in The Junction too:
The Junction invites you to visit until 9 pm (some food/drink venues are having specials, and some, of course, are open later than 9). More coverage to come! (And if you’re having a party, send a pic!)
7:52 PM: Thunder! Stay safe if you’ve been outside. Thanks to everyone who’s sending photos – we have more to add, but first it’s almost time for election coverage.
| 0 COMMENTS