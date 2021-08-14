HAPPENING NOW: Highland Park Improvement Club’s second post-fire Giant Garage Sale

(WSB photos)

Another way to show West Seattle pride – Highland Park Improvement Club merch! It’s part of what you’ll find outside HPIC (1116 SW Holden) today during the summer’s second Giant Garage Sale – happening outdoors, less than two months after the big fire that ravaged the historic building.

Just like any good Giant Garage Sale, sellers are offering a variety of stuff – with some helping out their hosts too:

Another way to support HPIC – have a drink:

The portable bar survived the fire and is set up again today for thirsty Giant Garage Sale’rs. As for the post-fire recovery, HPIC’s Kay Kirkpatrick tells us they’re still dealing with the insurance company. Fencing is the newest addition around the century-old building:

But as is evidenced again today, HPIC isn’t letting the fire damage push it out of its community-centered role – watch for other outdoor events while the summer/fall weather allows. (P.S. As a nonprofit, they’re also continuing to accept donations, here.)