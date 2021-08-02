FOLLOWUP: What it was like to swim across Puget Sound and back

(WSB photo, July 24)

Weekend before last, we covered two recordsetting swims between Bremerton and Alki Point. The first one was a solo swim by Melissa Kegler, who became the first swimmer to make a roundtrip on the route that’s known as the Amy Hiland Swim (for the first person on record to do it). Since then, she has written the story of what it was like – everything from seal sightings to challenging currents to what she called the “most terrifying moment” of her long history of marathon swims, as well as what it meant to be cheered on by not only the escort boat crew but also passing ferries. You can read her story here (photos too).