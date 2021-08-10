FOLLOWUP: Reopening date set for Southwest Pool

(Photo from seattle.gov)

In late July, we reported that Seattle Parks hoped to reopen Southwest Pool – West Seattle’s only city-run indoor pool – in September. No date was set at the time. Now, we have one: Monday, September 13th. That’s when SW Pool (2801 SW Thistle) will reopen “for lap swim, limited aquatic exercise classes, independent aquatic fitness, and swim team rentals.” No swim lessons, though, per today’s announcement. In the meantime, city-run Colman Pool, on the shore at Lincoln Park, remains open through September 6th. P.S. The city still has aquatic-job openings!