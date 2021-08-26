FOLLOWUP: Andover pedestrian/bicyclist bridge staying closed until after earthquake-safety project

(SDOT photo)

As first reported here two weeks ago, the Andover pedestrian/bicyclist bridge over the west end of the West Seattle Bridge is closed, and SDOT says today it will stay that way until after its upcoming earthquake-safety work is completed. Today’s update says the work will start next month; Mukilteo-based Combined Construction is the contractor chosen for the levy-funded $1.9 million project, expected to last up to three months. And SDOT promises the 60-year-old bridge will be reopened after the work is done. That work will include “installing new bridge expansion joints, which allow the concrete to naturally expand and contract without cracking, and strengthening the base of the east side of the bridge,” So what about the “illegal activity reported by community members” that SDOT blamed for the early closure? They say they’re “evaluating other long-term options such as fencing, gates, and other security measures to prevent illegal activity on the pedestrian bridge and to reduce trespassing onto the West Seattle High-Rise Bridge.”