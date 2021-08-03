Election Day, Night Out, Play Along in the Park, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Sunrise today, photographed by Marc Milrod)

Big day/night on the peninsula and beyond.

VOTE BY 8 PM: Only five races (mayor, 2 City Council spots, City Attorney, County Executive) and one proposition (Best Starts for Kids) on your primary-election ballot – get it to a dropbox (here’s the countywide map, which also includes one in White Center and one in South Park) before 8 pm, or a mailbox sooner. We’ll publish results when they’re released (should be by 8:15 pm).

NORTHWEST SEAPORT ALLIANCE: The port commissioners of Seattle and Tacoma meet at 11 am; here’s the agenda; here’s how to watch.

TODAY’S AQUATIC SCHEDULE: Open today – Highland Park spraypark (11 am-8 pm, 1100 SW Cloverdale); Delridge (noon-5:30 pm, 4501 Delridge Way SW) wading pool, and Colman Pool (at Lincoln Park, noon-7 pm) are open.

DEMONSTRATION: Now weekly – 4:30-6 pm at 16th/Holden, signwaving for racial justice. Signs available if you don't have one.

NIGHT OUT: Having a block party? Send us a photo! If you’re not – go to The Junction, where 20+ buskers are performing outside businesses 6-9 pm, and some shop-late/dine/drink specials are happening – see the list here. (If you’re in White Center, King County Parks has two parties planned.)

PLAY-ALONG IN THE PARK: Musicians of all ages and all skill levels are invited to join West Seattle Community Orchestras members at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) for a Tuesday night play-along! 6 pm for easy music, 7 pm for intermediate music. Our calendar listing includes more info, including the RSVP link. (You’re also welcome to watch/listen if you don’t play!)

BETTER PERFORMANCE & RECOVERY WITH BEMER: At West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor):

Come and learn more about PEMF device, Bemer, from Kelly Bielat, coming from Nevada for our athletes. On Tuesday @ 6 pm, she will discuss how Bemer helps athletes and overall health. You will be able to use the Bemer during the event and schedule more free sessions on it for the week. (We recommend booking a free session before or after a run or workout to see the effects.)

The Bemer event continues tomorrow and Thursday at WSR.

MORE LIVE MUSIC: At The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), enjoy live music 6-9 pm Tuesdays.

Are we missing anything for today/tonight (or, on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, beyond)? Let us know – thank you!