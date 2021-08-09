ELECTION 2021: What’s changed, as the vote count continues

Six days after the primary election, vote-counting continues. After today’s count, here’s where things stand:

SEATTLE MAYOR – Still former City Councilmember Bruce Harrell and current City Council President Lorena González advancing to the general election, but they’re a lot closer than they were in the first count – Harrell now has 34.1%, González 32.1%. He was almost 10 points ahead on Election night.

SEATTLE CITY ATTORNEY – Incumbent Pete Holmes conceded Friday, and today’s count had no reason for him to rethink that. Nicole Thomas-Kennedy, who wants to end prosecution of misdemeanors (those are the crimes that go through the City Attorney’s Office, not felonies) leads with 36.3%, while private attorney Ann Davison is at 32.7%; Holmes has 30.7%.

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL POSITION 8 – Incumbent Teresa Mosqueda is up to 59.4%, while her apparent challenger in November will be Kenneth Wilson (16.2%), a bridge engineer who believes the West Seattle Bridge could be partly reopened immediately.

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL POSITION 9 – Community organizer/cultural worker/artist/attorney Nikkita Oliver is now in the lead over brewery owner Sara Nelson, 40.15% to 39.52%; Nelson led by seven points on Election Night.

KING COUNTY EXECUTIVE – Incumbent Dow Constantine is now just under 20% ahead of State Sen. Joe Nguyen, 51.9% to 32.4%; it was a 23-point lead on Election Night.

WHAT’S NEXT – Once-per-weekday results updates continue until the election is certified a week from tomorrow (Tuesday, August 17th)