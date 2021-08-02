ELECTION 2021: Less than 24 hours to vote

That’s the King County Elections ballot dropbox at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), easy to ride/walk/drive up to, one of three dropboxes in West Seattle (here’s the countywide map, which also includes one in White Center and one in South Park). Dropboxes are open until exactly 8 pm tomorrow for your primary-election ballot; if you decide to send yours via US Mail, please do that early in the day rather than late so it will definitely get postmarked. As of this evening, KCE says Seattle is up to 17.3 percent turnout (ballots returned). Reminder, the ballot has six decisions for you to make – two city races without incumbents (mayor and City Council Position 9), two city races with incumbents (city attorney and Council Position 8), one county race (Executive), and one county ballot measure (“Best Starts for Kids” renewal/expansion). First round of results will be out around 8:15 pm tomorrow.