West Seattle, Washington

26 Thursday

71℉

DEVELOPMENT: Another Avalon apartment project advancing

August 26, 2021 12:46 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Development | West Seattle news

(December 2020 rendering by Public47 Architects)

Three years after the first Southwest Design Review Board meeting about 3201 SW Avalon Way, the next one has just been scheduled for September 23rd. As we reported last December, the project at what’s currently the Golden Tee Apartments site has changed since the 2018 review – now 8 stories (taller), 144 apartments (fewer), 70 offstreet-parking spaces (fewer), with a different architecture firm, Public47. This document filed in December shows those new details. The full design packet isn’t available yet, and the city webpage still shows the old plan’s toplines, but what could be the final SWDRB meeting about the project is now set for 5 pm September 23rd, online; watch here for attendance details.

Share This

4 Replies to "DEVELOPMENT: Another Avalon apartment project advancing"

  • Joe Z August 26, 2021 (1:02 pm)
    Reply

    Going to be hard to run the light rail through that building…

  • Jay August 26, 2021 (1:17 pm)
    Reply

    Wish this would become the standard. 8 stories is a good use of space and it’s got a 1:2 parking space ratio that keeps it from putting pressure on street parking. This is a good example of higher density development. Of course I’m sure that rent will cost a fortune.

  • Flan August 26, 2021 (1:51 pm)
    Reply

    ” building with restaurant and grocery store ” excited to see what might go in here! Would love to see a HMart! 

    • WSB August 26, 2021 (2:01 pm)
      Reply

      No, the “restaurant and grocery store” was from the original description and the city STILL hasn’t changed it. I don’t know that even the previous proposal had room for a “grocery store” (maybe a mini-mart?) but the revised proposal has 3,266 square feet total commercial space.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.