DELRIDGE PROJECT: What’s ahead on the street and sidewalks

(SDOT photo – new curb bulb)

Work continues on and near Delridge Way SW in the project to prepare for next year’s conversion of Metro Route 120 to the RapidRide H Line. SDOT usually sends a weekly preview on Fridays – here are the key points for the week ahead (and a bit beyond):

• Final channelization and overnight lane striping will continue throughout the corridor later this month

• Construction in Zone B is nearly complete but we will continue to make minor updates throughout the duration of construction

• We have started installing the new sidewalk on SW Hudson St and will continue these upgrades through next week

• Spot sidewalk upgrades between SW Holden St and SW Thistle St on the east side of Delridge Way SW began this week. We will also be returning to SW Thistle St to adjust one of the curb ramps in the area later this month.

• As a reminder, 26th Ave SW is closed to northbound traffic between SW Barton St and SW Roxbury St for King County Metro’s construction of their portion of the project. Please contact King County Metro if you have any questions about this work.