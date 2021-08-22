Celebration of life next Saturday for Marian S. Nelson, 1930-2021

Family and friends will gather next Saturday to celebrate the life of Marian S. Nelson. They’re sharing this remembrance with her community:

Marian Sarah Nelson passed away peacefully on June 29, 2021, at the age of 90.

Born on August 13, 1930, to Andrew and Amanda Melby in Ashby, Minnesota, Marian was the youngest of three – her brothers, Howard and Warren, having predeceased her. In 1949 she married Gerald R. “Jerry” Nelson and they moved in 1958 to West Seattle, where they raised their family. They were married for 55 years until Jerry’s passing in 2004.

Marian was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; her family meant everything to her. She was quick to laugh and to hug; had a wonderful green thumb and loved to travel. She was a passionate, and often lucky, participant of contests and sweepstakes; her winnings provided for many trips and experiences over the years.

Together Jerry and Marian had five children: Gordon Nelson (deceased), Kenneth (Pam) Nelson, Carol (Jim) Killoran, Jeffrey (Kim) Nelson, and Kay Nelson. Ten grandchildren: Tamara (David) Schaffert, Marie (Dan) Burke, David (Marci Dray) Killoran, Karen (Tom) Johnson, Timothy (Traci) Killoran, Jenny (Michael) Marier, Harmony (John) Sousa, Clayton Nelson, Felicia (Daniel) Nelson, John Paul (Kristina Bishop) Nelson. Twelve great-grandchildren: Whitney, Austin, Nathan, Tyler, Travis, Kaylee, Wylie, Cody, Avery, Zane, Zoe, Zander. And her nephews Joey Melby and Brian Melby.

A Celebration of life for family and friends will be held on August 28, 2021, from 12 pm-4 pm at the family home.