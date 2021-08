Thanks to Lisa for the photos and report. She found Liv & Sawyer’s Jewelry Shop while out on a walk in Arbor Heights, and reports they are “making and selling colorful band bracelets (and chokers). Their business is at the corner of 36th Ave SW and 102nd. Several colors to choose from.”

Lisa says Liv and Sawyer are out there again today, making and selling jewelry until about 3 pm.