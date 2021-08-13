BIZNOTE: Addy’s Pet Shop on the way to Highland Park

(WSB photos)

Thanks for the tips! After reader questions about the future of the bright-green building at 11th/Henderson, we made contact with its owners, who bought the property late last year, and found out about their plan:

Addy’s Pet Shop is on the way this fall. David Leischner and wife Cortney are the building’s owners, and he’s busy remodeling:

He explains that they live in Highland Park “and we would drive by the building every day. During the start of the pandemic, I was helping out a friend at his pet store in Wallingford, Wally’s Pets, which is where the idea of opening our own shop began. We would walk our dog, Addy, past this building frequently to Westcrest dog park. We feel fortunate in our decision when you consider the location of the building to the dog park and the great neighborhood we live in.”

So far they’re on schedule to open Addy’s Pet Shop on October 1st. Hours will be 10 am-7 pm Tuesdays through Sundays, closed Mondays. They’ll specialize in dog and cat supplies – food, treats, toys, carriers, leashes, collars (no fish or reptile supplies).

P.S. This is not the family’s only new venture – their second child is due soon, too!