BACK-TO-SCHOOL COUNTDOWN: District to answer health/safety questions at Tuesday ‘town hall’

August 23, 2021 6:38 pm
With Seattle Public Schools opening for full-time in-person learning one week from Wednesday, families with questions about health/safety issues are invited to an online “town hall’ tomorrow. At 4:30 pm Tuesday, district leaders plan a community Q&A session. You can participate via Microsoft Teams, or watch live on platforms including YouTube – the links are here. You can read about school health/safety protocols and other new-school-year plans here.

