BACK TO SCHOOL: Chief Sealth International High School sports-signup time

School starts for many local students three weeks from today and we’re continuing to publish back-to-school announcements. Today – an invitation for Chief Sealth International High School students to sign up for fall sports, which get going even before classes begin:

Sports tryouts and practices begin soon. Sports Registration is open. All registration is completed online. More detailed instructions on how to register, and coaches’ email (Sports Offered Tab), can be found here. Sports offered and start dates are as follows: August 18, 2021 Football August 23, 2021 Girls’ Volleyball

Girls’ Slowpitch Softball

Girls’ Soccer

Girls’ Swim & Dive

Co-ed Cross Country

Co-ed Golf Joining a fall sport is a great way for new students to meet classmates before school begins!

