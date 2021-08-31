‘Art of Music’ returns at next West Seattle Art Walk

September’s West Seattle Art Walk is coming up a week from Thursday – on September 9th – and it marks the return of “Art of Music”:

Many of you may remember the delight of live music paired with Second Thursday Art Walk in the last half of 2019. Art of Music brought family-friendly instrumental and vocal music to outdoor and indoor venues in the Alaska Junction, thanks to the passion and drive of project originator and coordinator John Redenbaugh.

We are thrilled to announce that, after the hiatus of 2020, John is bringing Art of Music back – and now to Admiral as well as the Alaska Junction! Mark your calendars for these Second Thursday West Seattle Art Walks:

September 9 • October 14 • November 11 • December 9

The September 9 event will feature award-winning bassist and jazz vocalist Marina Christopher at the KeyBank Plaza in Alaska Junction and harpist Alyvia Miller at the Welcome Road Winery in Admiral Junction. Venues for October, November and December are being finalized as we write. Verity Credit Union will host in October. Each venue will have two sets of music from 6pm to 7:40pm, with a 10 minute break in-between.