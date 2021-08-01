UPDATE: Diver’s body found off Seacrest

11:33 AM: Seattle Fire has just dispatched another water-rescue response to Seacrest. This time the dispatch was “possible diver having a problem, could be related to (the situation) from last night.” We are headed there to find out more.

(Added: WSB photo)

11:39 AM: The dispatcher has told rescuers that divers reported seeing a person in 35′ of water, 100′ offshore. (We hadn’t received word of recovery of last night’s victim since SPD took over late last night.)

11:53 AM: So far it does appear to be a recovery – the person found by divers is described as showing “no signs of life” and they’re calling for the Medical Examiner.

Also a traffic note: If you’re driving down California Way, you can’t turn right onto Harbor because of the response vehicles on Harbor on the east side of Seacrest. (Our crew has just confirmed this.)

12:08 PM: After bringing the person’s body out of the water, SFD is downsizing the response. They’ve dispatched a public-information officer so we hope to have official word before too long on whether this is indeed believed to be the person who went missing last night – there’ve been no additional reports today of anyone missing or in trouble.

12:29 PM: We’ve talked with SFD spokesperson kristin Tinsley at Seacrest. She says it’s up to the Medical Examiner to say for sure whether it’s the same person who went missing last night, the description is the same – a wooman in her 30s. And we’ve confirmed with an SPD sergeant at the scene that SPD did not recover a body last night after taking over last night’s recovery operation.

NOTE: Our archives show this was the first diver death in the area since August 2016, when another student diver died.