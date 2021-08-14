Alki Beach Pride, HPIC Giant Garage Sale, Free Comic Book Day, food drives, more for your West Seattle Saturday

(Wandering Tattler, photographed by Matthew Olson)

Here’s what’s happening, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: SW Genesee is closed west of Delridge Way … work continues into the early afternoon at the Highland Park Way/West Marginal intersection … northbound 26th SW remains closed between Roxbury and Barton.

YMCA JOB FAIR: Do work that matters! Get a job with the West Seattle YMCA (36th & Snoqualmie). which is hosting a job fair today, 10 am-1 pm, as previewed here. (Hiring bonuses!)

HPIC’S GIANT GARAGE SALE: Second of this summer’s monthly megasales – outdoors at Highland Park Improvement Club (12th and Holden), 10 am-3 pm.

LEMONADE FUNDRAISER: 10 am-2 pm, local girls are raising money for a trip to Costa Rica, selling lemonade, iced coffee, and treats again,, 42nd and Charlestown.

lAFAYETTE KINDERGARTEN PLAY DATE; Incoming kindergartener at Lafayette Elementary? Join other families for a play date at Hiawatha Playground (2700 California SW) at 10 am.

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: The new monthly market is open today, 11 am-3 pm, 9421 18th SW. See featured vendors here.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: Yes, the new West Seattle shop Tails To Astonish is participating: “We will be giving away free comics (limit 2 per person) as well as doing a 10% off discount on all our back issues, toys, and statues.” They’re open 11 am-7 pm at 4850 California SW.

COMMUNITY CLEANUP: 11 am-1 pm, help clean up the West Seattle Bridge bike trail! Info’s here.

FOOD DRIVE AT ADMIRAL CHURCH: 11 am-3 pm, outside the church at 4320 SW Hill – here’s what to bring.

ALKI BEACH PRIDE: The first day of this all-weekend celebration starts with the car and motorcycle parade from Jack Block Park (2130 Harbor SW) at noon. Other events today include volleyball training, a vaccination clinic (noon-7 pm at Alki Bathhouse), two bar parties, and the Rainbow City Band – see the full updated list here.

SOCCER FIELD DAY & FOOD DRIVE: 4-6 pm, the annual Highline Premier FC soccer field day and “fill the goal” food drive at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th SW & SW Myrtle) – even if you’re not joining in the field-day fun, stop by with food and/or money to donate!

CHEER FOR A LOCAL BAND: West Seattle’s own Aurora Avenue has made the finals in the ShoreLake Battle of the Bands, and you’re invited to be in Lake Forest Park tonight to cheer them on (“crowd enhusiasm” is a factor in judging!).

Finals start at 6:30 pm – open-air concert at Animal Acres Park (NE 178th and Brookside Blvd. – map). $5 admission.

WANDERERS BY TRADE: 8:30 pm, Bob Dylan cover band at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW),$10 cover.

DOLLY & THE DJ: Beach-party vibes tonight! 9 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW; WSB sponsor). P.S. Air conditioned!

More on our calendar – and if you have something for it, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!