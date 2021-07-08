YOU CAN HELP: Alki UCC collecting food and clothing on Sunday

Though many pandemic-related restrictions are over, increased community needs are not. Alki UCC is continuing its monthly donation drives, collecting food and clothing, and has another one coming up this Sunday:

Alki UCC Summer Food/Men’s Casual Clothing Donations Drive

This Sunday, July 11, 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Front courtyard/6115 SW Hinds

alkiucc.org Many of our neighbors struggle with feeding their children over the summer without subsidized meals. Here are some suggested donations: Canned Items: Vegetables, Beans, Soup, Pasta Sauce, Tomatoes, Canned fruit, tuna, Applesauce, PB&J Packaged Items: Fruit Snacks, Cookies/Crackers, Pudding, Nuts, Trail Mix, Cereal, Oatmeal, Rice, Pasta, Granola Bars, Macaroni & Cheese, Pancake Mix, Syrup Hygiene Items: Bar Soap, Shampoo, Conditioner, Toothpaste, Toothbrush, Deodorant, Lotion Donations of Men’s Casual/Work Clothes are also being taken, as well as NEW socks — the clothing item most requested by our neighbors experiencing homelessness.

After this, Alki UCC’s next summer food drive will be on Sunday, August 15.