WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: What’s happening in the hours ahead

Thanks to JayDee for the photo of new street art in the 4100 block of 49th SW. A few notes for the rest of today:

DEMONSTRATION: As noted last week, organizer Scott is now leading these streetcorner demonstrations weekly:

Tuesday, July 27, 4:30 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden. We are no longer doing Thursday sig waving at his time. Come build awareness & stimulate actions to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

PLAY-ALONG IN THE PARK: Musicians of all ages and all skill levels are invited to join West Seattle Community Orchestras members at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) for a Tuesday night play-along! 6 pm for easy music, 7 pm for intermediate music. Our calendar listing includes more info, including the RSVP link.

LIVE MUSIC: At The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), enjoy live music 6-9 pm Tuesdays.

PORT WORKSHOP: 6 pm online, the Port of Seattle convenes a community workshop on its Clean Air Strategy. This page explains how to participate.

REDLINING IN SEATTLE: Special program presented by the 34th District Democrats, 7 pm online, open to all – what you need to know about our city’s history. Details in our calendar listing.

Event coming up? Send us info so we can add it to the calendar – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!