WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: What’s happening on Fourth of July 2021

(‘Bey’ the Bald Eagle, photographed in June by Jerry Simmons)

Welcome to Independence Day 2021. Here’s what’s happening, and not happening:

CHURCHES: Many are still streaming, in place of – or in addition to – in-person services. Here are the newest links for 20+ churches’ services.

HELP PUT UP AMERICAN FLAGS IN THE JUNCTION: As previewed here, volunteers are welcome to join in placing and removing 60 American flags along the streets in the heart of downtown West Seattle. Meet outside Cupcake Royale (California/Alaska), 8:30 am and/or 4 pm. All ages welcome.

POP-UP PARADE: As previewed here, you’re invited to join in a pop-up Fourth of July parade around the West Seattle Farmers’ Market. For this too, meet on the Cupcake Royale corner, 10 am. First 50 people get mini-flags to wave as you parade. Kids, dogs, costumes welcome. (This is the only WS parade this Fourth of July – the Kids’ Parade was canceled.)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Changes starting this week – no more market-wide mask mandate (though individual booths may have their own rules), no more taped-off perimeter restricting entrance and exit to the southeast end – you can now move around the market freely. You also can now eat and drink inside the market. 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week.

TODAY’S AQUATIC SCHEDULE: Open today – Highland Park spraypark (11 am-8 pm, 1100 SW Cloverdale); Delridge (noon-5:30 pm, 4501 Delridge Way SW) and Lincoln Park (noon-7 pm, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) wading pools.

(Alki Statue of Liberty, photographed earlier this week by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

NO SEATTLE FIREWORKS SHOW: Seafair called it off months ago, before it was foreseeable that events would be resuming by now. If your heart is set on a big fireworks show, the nearest city having one is Bellevue (info here)

PARK CHANGES: Reminder that four local parks/playfields will have their lights on 8:30-11 pm to deter fireworks, and Alki Beach Park is set to be closed again tonight at 10 pm.