WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: From sales to Shakespeare, 16 things to know for today/tonight

(Western Tanager, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Happy Saturday! Here’s what’s happening:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Two road-work closures you should know about for today – SW Genesee west of Delridge Way, and westbound SW Alaska west of California. Both are scheduled to last all weekend.

HIGHLAND PARK IMPROVEMENT CLUB GIANT GARAGE SALE: 10 am-3 pm, multiple vendors – plus beverages – in the lot at HPIC (1116 SW Holden), as the community center recovers from its recent fire.

JUNCTION SIDEWALK SALE: Starting at 10 am, it’s day 2 with more than two dozen West Seattle Junction merchants – and some pop-up visitors – offering tables of deals, as previewed here.

THUNDER ROAD GUITARS & OTHER MORGAN JUNCTION SALES: 10 am, Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) has its big annual Garage Sale Day with cheap (and even free) items. Also in the sale spirit: Paper Boat Booksellers and West Seattle Coworking a short ways north.

SSC GARDEN CENTER PLANT SALE: Open today 10 am-3 pm, north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

LIVE MUSIC: Marco deCarvalho and friends play Brazilian jazz outdoors at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 10:30 am-noon.

TODAY’S AQUATIC SCHEDULE: Open today – Highland Park spraypark (11 am-8 pm, 1100 SW Cloverdale); Delridge (noon-5:30 pm, 4501 Delridge Way SW) and Lincoln Park (noon-7 pm, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) wading pools.

BLOWOUT PLANT SALE: Furry Faces Foundation has some of its fabulous plants left over and is selling them at, well, dirt-cheap prices. 11 am-3 pm. (3809 46th SW)

NEIGHBORHOOD SALES: Don’t forget to check the WSB Community Forums’ Freebies/Deals/Sales section for today’s listings!

LOW TIDE: Just before noon, the tide’s out to -2 feet, and Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are at Constellation and Lincoln Parks, 10:30 am-1 pm.

MAYORAL CANDIDATES’ FORUM: Noon at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), WSB and the WS Junction Association present a forum with 10 of the 15 candidates answering West Seattle-focused questions. Livestreamed and limited in-person audience; details are in our calendar listing.

‘LISTEN TO THE TREES’: 1 pm at the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens), the Southwest Seattle Historical Society hosts an in-person reading and signing with Sean Petrie, who will give a short reading from his award-winning book “Listen to the Trees: A Poetic Snapshot of West Seattle, Then & Now.”

ANNIVERSARY: Pizzeria 22 (4213 SW College), open 4-10 pm, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with specials tonight.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: 7 pm, it’s the GreenStage “Backyard Bard” production of “The Tempest,” at High Point Commons (6400 Sylvan Way SW). Free.

‘WHALE PEOPLE: PROTECTORS OF THE SEA’: Exhibit opening at Vashon Heritage Museum, 8-10:30 pm with speakers, a film, and a visiting totem – details in our calendar listing.

PORT ORCHARD FIREWORKS: Depending on how sound carries, you might hear these fireworks from across the Sound tonight around 10 pm, so we’re mentioning them here.

Are we missing anything? Calendar listings always welcome at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!